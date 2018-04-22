Good Samaritan rescues woman trapped in flooded vehicle in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - At least one person was rescued by a good Samaritan while two vehicles were stuck in floods as rain soaked the Orlando area.

Water continued rising on South Orlando Avenue in Maitland Sunday afternoon as rain fell until an SUV and at least one other vehicle were unable to drive, witnesses told News 6 at the scene.

Witnesses said a woman inside one of the vehicles was pulled to safety by a man who noticed she was stuck.

At least one other person was rescued from one of the vehicles, Maitland fire crews said. Crews did not say whether the other victim was also rescued by the man.

Officials said neither of the occupants were injured.

Multiple road closures were in effect and traffic was being diverted as the heavy rain continued.

U.S. 17-92 was closed at Monroe Avenue and southbound 17-92 traffic was being diverted onto Park Avenue. U.S. 17-92 was also closed at Solana Avenue to drivers coming from Lee Road.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

Drivers are urged to use caution while roads remain wet and traffic changes are in effect.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.