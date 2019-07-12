Family, friends hold vigil for teen girl shot, killed in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends came together for a vigil late Thursday to remember a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed at an Orlando apartment complex.

Orlando police said Tatyanna Semion died late Wednesday in a shooting inside a unit at the Aventura Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway, but few details about her death have been released.

At the gathering, a girl identified as Semion's sister was overcome with grief as she spoke about what happened.

"God always takes the real ones. He always takes the good ones," she said. "I can't believe they did this to her."

Orlando police said no one is being sought in connection with the shooting, but it's not known if anyone has been taken into custody.

"This is an isolated incident and we have nothing further for release," police said Thursday in an email.

Investigators said her death wasn't a suicide, but did not elaborate whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. Police also have not said who was inside the apartment at the time of the gunfire.

Friends of Semion said she was a cheerleader and recently transferred to Evans High School for her senior year.

"She was a caring person you can listen to, you can talk to. She laughed all day long. She's a sister I never had. Words can't really explain our bond. I just want her back because it hurts that she's gone," Antavia Thomas said.

