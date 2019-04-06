Family of 3 seriously injured in fiery Pine Hills crash

The Orange County Fire Rescue said investigators are on scene at a crash in the area of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane in Pine Hills.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three family members were seriously injured Friday night in a crash in the Orlando neighborhood of Pine Hills and the driver of the other vehicle involved left the scene, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a Honda Civic was at a stop sign at Fir Drive and Pine Hills Road around 10 p.m. when he failed to remain stopped and turned into the path of a Nissan Maxima.

The Nissan hit the rear door of the Honda, causing the Honda to strike the north side curb of Pine Hills road and catch fire, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan fled on foot. Their identity is unknown, according to the report.

The 43-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition. His two passengers, a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital also in serious condition. All three victims share the same last name, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

A section of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane were closed Friday night into Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

