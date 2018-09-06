Fatal shooting prompts partial closure of Colonial Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fatal shooting Thursday evening has prompted authorities to close a portion of West Colonial Drive as they investigate the crime and search for suspects, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of West Colonial Drive. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead, a news release said.

The east- and westbound lanes of Colonial Drive between John Young Parkway and Mercy Drive will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Police said suspects are being sought in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

