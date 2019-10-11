FBI will not charge woman who boarded plane at Orlando airport without ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FBI said there will be no criminal charges filed against the woman who boarded a Delta flight at the Orlando International Airport without a ticket or ID.

"After considering the evidence and other factors, including the availability of civil and administrative remedies, we will not be pursuing criminal charges at this time. No further comment," the FBI said in a statement.

The Orlando Police Department said the woman boarded a flight heading to Atlanta on Saturday.

The woman said she threw her ticket away and did not have identification, according to police.

Officials said she was escorted off the plane, and they had to rescreen all the passengers.

Investigators said the incident caused a three-hour delay.



