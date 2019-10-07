Answers sought after woman boards Delta flight at OIA without a ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many questions linger Monday after a woman boarded a Delta flight at Orlando International Airport without a ticket and was removed from the plane.

The airline apologized for the three-hour delay Sunday on its Orlando-Atlanta flight.

Delta employees asked for the woman's ticket because she was in someone else's seat. Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio said the woman said she threw her ticket away and didn't have identification.

The woman was taken off the plane, and officials re-screened all passengers.

It's not clear how the woman boarded the plane. An incident report from Orlando police, expected to be released Monday, could shed more light on the situation.

Delta said it's working with law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on its investigation.

The TSA released a statement after the incident.

"The TSA can confirm that the individual was screened. We are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident at the plane and will not be providing any additional information at this time."

