FDLE releases timeline of Amber Alert investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released a timeline of Wednesday's Amber Alert investigation.

The Orlando Police Department said the 2-year-old boy who was taken from his home at gunpoint by his mother and a man was found safe Wednesday in DeLand.

12:32 a.m.

Orlando police contact FDLE about an Amber Alert regarding Jenzell Cintron Perez.

12:50 a.m.

The Amber Alert is authorized. Orlando police ask FDLE to stand by, according to investigators.

3:53 a.m.

Investigators said police request the alert to be activated.

4:21 a.m.

A BOLO is issued by the Florida Crime Information Center.

4:25 a.m.

Investigators said the emergency alert system was activated in Florida.

4:28 a.m.

Media alert was sent to broadcasters.

10:15 a.m.

Information released about new vehicle and companion.

12:20 p.m.

A new flyer photo was released.

1:34 p.m.

The Amber Alert was canceled.

The child's mother Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, is in custody and has been charged with armed burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault. Jenzell reunited with his father and step-mom on Wednesday night.



