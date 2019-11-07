Federal agents seize 25 guns from Ocala home of convicted felon

Nicholas Allen Groves, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

OCALA, Fla. - Federal agents seized 25 guns from an Ocala home of a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Nicholas Allen Groves, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice said Groves faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Investigators said Groves has a 2012 felony conviction out of Maryland.

Groves threatened another person with a gun, according to investigators.

The 35-year-old is prohibited of possessing guns due to the incident.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 6 federal agents found 25 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at Groves' Ocala home.

Some guns recovered by agents were AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, according to investigators.

Agents said they also found three military-style 40mm smoke and parachute rounds.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.