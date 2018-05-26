FHP: Man charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-year-old Kissimmee man was killed early Saturday morning after his car caught fire when a drunk driver crashed into it.

Troopers said Mathew Pasciucco was stopped at a red light on Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway when another driver traveling at a high rate of speed failed to stop behind him. They said the impact pushed Pasciucco’s car into two others also stopped at the light.

The crash report from FHP said Pasciucco was pulled from the burning car, but died at the scene. The other drivers did not suffer injuries, according to the report.

There's flowers and balloons at intersection of Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway in honor of 26-year-old Matthew Pasciucco. @FhpOrlando says a drunk driver killed Pasciucco after rear-ending his car at a red light this morning.



DESIGNATE A SOBER DRIVER! pic.twitter.com/ihOlGvmi63 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) May 26, 2018

Pasciucco's father described his son to News 6 as an amazing son and husband, with a special talent for drawing cartoons.

Troopers say 22-year-old Yamil Salazar Rodriguez, who caused the crash, fled the scene on foot, but was later found at a nearby hotel.

According to Rodriguez's arrest report, Rodriguez had a strong smell of alcohol and repeatedly made comments that he should not have been driving drunk. At one point, troopers said Rodriguez called his mother and said, "I was drunk and I killed someone."

Rodriguez was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are reminding everyone to designate a sober driver this holiday weekend, as they'll be on the lookout for other drunk and impaired drivers.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.