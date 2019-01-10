FHP troopers remind drivers about Move Over law

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the first month of the year, which means Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding drivers about the Move Over law.

"In 2018, we had 185 crashes that were a direct result from a move over violation that destruct law enforcement vehicles, first responders, tow trucks," Capt. Christopher Sorvillo said.

The law requires drivers to safely move over one lane when emergency vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

Troopers said it's important to give those vehicles enough room to prevent crashes.

Last year, FHP Lt. Lenita King was seriously injured when a drunken driver struck her cruiser.

Orlando firefighter Kyle Williams said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while responding to a call on State Road 408.

"On a personal level, being involved in that crash, that is the closest I've ever been to death," Williams said.

Sgt. Timothy Wood said he's seen it happen too many times. He was almost killed by a driver who never moved over while he was on the job.

"His car slid down my door and slammed it into me. Luckily that was the only damage to the car. I just knew that was my last day," Wood said.

Troopers said if you can't move over, or when on a two-lane road, slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

Violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record.

