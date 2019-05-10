Final suspect arrested in deadly Orange County home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The fifth and final person wanted in connection with a shooting during a home invasion that killed a 20-year-old man has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Ramon Fernandez, who was identified as a suspect in February, was arrested in Brooklyn, New York on a first-degree murder warrant.

The home invasion happened Jan. 14 at a home on Port Simbor Avenue, less than 5 miles from the University of Central Florida.

Deputies said five people broke into the home and at some point, there was a struggle that resulted in 20-year-old Alex Correa being fatally shot.

Ashley Deane-Webb, Michael Salgado Soto, Taylor Massey and Daquon Gathers were arrested in February.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

