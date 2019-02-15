Fifth suspect identified in deadly Orange County home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have identified a fifth suspect wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion days after four other suspects were arrested.

Deputies announced Friday that they are looking for Ramon Fernandez, 29, and they are asking for the public's help in locating him.

On Jan. 14, a group broke into a home on Port Simbor Avenue and 20-year-old Alex Correa was fatally shot during a struggle, according to authorities.

Ashley Deane-Webb, Michael Salgado Soto, Taylor Massey and Daquon Gathers were arrested earlier this week on charges related to the home invasion.

Anyone with information about Fernandez's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

