Florida mother of 4 died of blunt force trauma, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida mother who went missing along with her four children died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Monday that a medical examiner determined Casei Jones' cause of death but had not yet completed the forensic reports for her four children: Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1.

Casei Jones and her children were reported missing Sept. 15, about six weeks after family members said they last saw them.

The next day, deputies announced that she was found dead in a vehicle her husband, Michael Jones, was driving in Georgia. Deputies said Michael Jones then led them to the bodies of the four children, who were also found in Georgia.

Records show Michael Jones told investigators that he and Casei Jones were fighting on July 10 when she got a baseball bat that he then took from her and used it to beat her to death at their Summerfield home.

Deputies have not released information about how the children died.

Michael Jones is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with his wife's death.

Authorities said they believe Michael Jones was using Casei Jones' cellphone to text her family members after her death and stored the bodies in the Marion County home and in his van for weeks before they were found.

Officials have said that more charges could be filed against Michael Jones. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

