Florida troopers find car they believe is linked to fatal Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said they believe investigators have found the car involved in a fatal Orange County hit-and-run.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 on State Route 528.

Robert Henschel, 70, West Bend, Wisconsin was killed after being hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Henschel got out of his car to tell another driver he had run out of gas.

Troopers said while Henschel was talking to the other driver, another vehicle traveling east on State Route 528 hit the victim.

The driver continued traveling east on State Route 528.

The car troopers recently found is a 2018 Dodge Charger. It was found in Brevard County after tips were phoned in.

The FHP said the damage on the Charger is consistent with hitting a person.

The right-side mirror was missing, according to the FHP.

Investigators said evidence has been sent to a lab to confirm this is the vehicle involved from the fatal hit-and-run.

Charges are pending while the incident is under investigation.

The owner of the damaged car is a person of interest. Investigators said he told troopers he hit a deer.

