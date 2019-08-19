Florida vs. Miami: How to watch, stream, listen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 college football season starts in Orlando as No. 8 University of Florida takes on University of Miami at Camping World Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

ESPN’s College GameDay, the station’s college football pregame show, will be taped live at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.

The University of Miami won the game 21-16.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 F.M. and 1080 A.M.

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is 7.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 47.5

College GameDay will take place from 9 a.m. to noon from the elevated train station on Main Street, U.S.A.

Signs are usually one of the most memorable sights of College GameDay, but Disney has a ban on flags, banners, signs, whistles and megaphones.

This will be the 56th time the teams will be playing against each other.

The Hurricanes lead the series 29-26.



