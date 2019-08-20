Miami vs. Florida is most in-demand ticket in history of Camping World Stadium

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - The college football season starts in Orlando on Saturday as No. 8 University of Florida takes on the University of Miami at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

Florida vs. Miami: How to watch, stream, listen

An official with the secondary ticket agency SeatGeek said this game is the most in-demand ticket in the history of Camping World Stadium.

The online ticket website started tracking this statistic in 2010.

The average ticket price for the game on SeatGeek is $360.

Fans can still get tickets for under $300 on SeatGeek and tickets in the $200 range on the Ticketmaster ticket exchange.

SeatGeek listed the most in-demand tickets in Camping World Stadium's history:

Miami vs. Florida football game on Aug. 24, 2019, average ticket goes for $360

Copa America Centenario on June 4, 2016, average ticket went for $314

Wrestlemania 33, average ticket went for $266

Eagles with Jimmy Buffett, average ticket went for $262

Rolling Stones, average ticket with for $233

ESPN’s "College GameDay," the station’s college football pregame show, will be taped live at Disney's Magic Kingdom.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.

College GameDay will take place at Disney's Magic Kingdom for Miami vs. Florida

The University of Miami won the game 21-16.

"College GameDay" will take place from 9 a.m. to noon from the elevated train station on Main Street, U.S.A.

Signs are usually one of the most memorable sights of "College GameDay," but Disney has a ban on flags, banners, signs, whistles and megaphones.

This will be the 56th time the teams will play against each other.

The Hurricanes lead the series 29-26.

