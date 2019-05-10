Florida woman put newborn baby in bag, tossed her in trash, deputies say

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A 35-year-old Florida woman confessed to putting her newborn baby girl in a plastic bag and throwing her into a trash bin outside an apartment complex near Boca Raton, according to detectives.

Palm Beach County sheriff's spokeswoman Therese Barbera said in a news release that Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa was arrested late Thursday and will appear in court Friday. She's charged with attempted felony murder and child abuse.

Officials said two people heard the baby crying and found her in the trash bin Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine.

Investigators haven't said what led them to Sousa.

Under Florida law, newborns can be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.