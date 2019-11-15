Florida Lottery education contribution reaches $36 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced Friday that it has now contributed $36 billion to the state’s education fund.

Officials said the latest transfer to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund has brought the Florida Lottery’s life-to-date education contributions to $36 billion over the past 31 years.

According to a news release, since the Lottery’s inception, Florida’s public schools have received more than $11.6 billion, while colleges and universities have received a combined total of more than $8.4 billion. More than $6.2 billion has been used to fund the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has sent over 840,000 students to college since 1997, the news release said.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone in contributions to education in Florida,” said Florida Lottery Chief of Staff Samantha Ferrin. “The Florida Lottery has remained steadfast in its commitment to helping students achieve their dreams, and that begins with an exceptional education. Since January, under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, we have transferred more than $1.5 billion to education. As we look toward the future, we will continue to help equip Florida’s students and schools with the tools needed to succeed.”