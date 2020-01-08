Florida university installs ATM -- for pizza
University of North Florida students can get food with press of button
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a little easier for students at the University of North Florida to get a slice of pizza when they are hungry.
The university recently installed a vending machine, dubbed the Pizza ATM, in one of its residence halls.
Students can order a pizza with just a push of a button.
The company behind the machine says the pizzas are pre-cooked and placed in a refrigerated compartment. Once someone orders a pizza, it’s heated up and dispensed in just minutes.
