Florida university installs ATM -- for pizza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a little easier for students at the University of North Florida to get a slice of pizza when they are hungry.

The university recently installed a vending machine, dubbed the Pizza ATM, in one of its residence halls.

Students can order a pizza with just a push of a button.

The company behind the machine says the pizzas are pre-cooked and placed in a refrigerated compartment. Once someone orders a pizza, it’s heated up and dispensed in just minutes.