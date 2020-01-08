52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

52ºF

Florida

Florida university installs ATM -- for pizza

University of North Florida students can get food with press of button

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: UNF, Jacksonville, Strange Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a little easier for students at the University of North Florida to get a slice of pizza when they are hungry.

The university recently installed a vending machine, dubbed the Pizza ATM, in one of its residence halls.

Students can order a pizza with just a push of a button.

The company behind the machine says the pizzas are pre-cooked and placed in a refrigerated compartment. Once someone orders a pizza, it’s heated up and dispensed in just minutes.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: