Florida

Girl, 8, from Jacksonville reported missing found safe, officials say

Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday by FDLE for Alayjah Bridges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 8-year-old girl from Jacksonville who was reported missing has been found.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Saturday for Alayjah Bridges, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said Alayjah was previously last seen Friday.

On Saturday night, officials said Alayjah was found safe.

