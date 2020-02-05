78ºF

Officials remember Florida trooper fatally shot at I-95 rest stop

Trooper Joseph Bullock was 19-year veteran, according to agency

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Trooper Joseph Bullock.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida law enforcement agencies and elected officials are remembering the Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot to death at an I-95 rest stop in South Florida.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died in a shooting before noon Wednesday at a rest stop near Palm City, about 45 minutes north of West Palm Beach, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.

Bullock was someone who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work,” FHP Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Col. Gene Spaulding said in a joint statement.

Here’s how other Florida agencies and officials are remembering Bullock:

