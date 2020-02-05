Officials remember Florida trooper fatally shot at I-95 rest stop

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida law enforcement agencies and elected officials are remembering the Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot to death at an I-95 rest stop in South Florida.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran, died in a shooting before noon Wednesday at a rest stop near Palm City, about 45 minutes north of West Palm Beach, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.

Bullock was someone who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work,” FHP Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Col. Gene Spaulding said in a joint statement.

Here’s how other Florida agencies and officials are remembering Bullock:

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of this slain Florida Highway Patrol trooper. https://t.co/DvUydEylfX — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 5, 2020

Sheriff Russ Gibson and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stand with the citizens of the State of Florida as we mourn the loss of one of our Florida State Troopers in Martin County today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and the entire FHP family. pic.twitter.com/PH2QgntkfN — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) February 5, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with Trooper Bullock's family and the entire @FLHSMV family. Attacks on our law enforcement will not stand, and we should all condemn them. This perpetrator must face justice. https://t.co/SkTqpR2yAZ — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) February 5, 2020

Our condolences go out to our fellow Law Enforcement Family with FHP and those who knew and loved Trooper Joseph Bullock. https://t.co/wnCoAgqCDn — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 5, 2020

Sending our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/24yHdNEGC8 — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) February 5, 2020

Our sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock, killed in the line of duty today on Interstate 95 in Martin County. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/mLfhtkaJSi — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) February 5, 2020

All of us @VolusiaSheriff join you, praying for Trooper Bullock's family and loved ones. https://t.co/xQZXCoqmqn — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 5, 2020

We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of Trooper Bullock. 💔 https://t.co/cTIB8hyZLl — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) February 5, 2020

We send our deepest condolences, along with prayers, support and comfort. 💙 Trooper Bullock, we will #NeverForget you - your service & your sacrifice. #EOW #RIP #HERO https://t.co/JnVqV1XSZs — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) February 5, 2020