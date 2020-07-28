DO NOT OPEN: Florida officials warn of suspicious seed packages being sent through mail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services officials are warning residents about suspicious seed packets that some Floridians are receiving unexpectedly through the mail, according to a news release.

The surprise shipments, which may bear the name China Post and could be disguised as jewelry, have been reported in several other states, including Virginia, Kansas, Washington, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Utah, according to Florida agriculture officials.

As of Monday, the FDACS had received at least 160 reports from Floridians who said they’d received the suspicious seed packages. The content of the packages was not immediately known, according to the release.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued the warning Monday, saying the introduction of plant seeds in the U.S. is regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and that planting unknown seeds can bring about a number of issues as they may be invasive and could introduce pathogens, toxins or plant and animal diseases. The unknown seeds could also pose a risk of foodborne illness or threats to plant, animal and human health, the release said.

“Plant seeds from unknown sources may introduce dangerous pathogens, diseases, or invasive species into Florida, putting agriculture and our state’s plant, animal, and human health at risk,” Fried said. “Anyone receiving these suspicious seed packets should not open them, should not plant them, should limit contact with them, and should report them immediately to both our department and USDA officials.”

Fried warned that the unknown seeds could also constitute agricultural smuggling and said the FDACS is working closely to receive guidance from the USDA and its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the lead regulatory body on the issue, in consultation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Here’s what to do if you receive the unsolicited seed packages from foreign countries, according to the FDACS:

Do not open the seed packet and avoid opening outer packaging or mailing materials, if possible..

Do not plant the seeds or discard them in trash that will be landfilled.

Limit contact with the seed package until further guidance on handling, disposal or collection is available from the USDA.

FDACS Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517 or Report the seed package to theat 1-888-397-1517 or DPIhelpline@FDACS.gov

Report the seed package to the USDA APHIS Anti-Smuggling Hotline at 1-800-877-3835 or SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov

When reporting the packages, Floridians should be prepared to provide their name, address, phone number and email address for contact purposes, FDACS officials said.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles recently issued a warning about the seeds after residents in his state reported receiving similar packages.

“At this point in time, we don’t have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam or an act of agricultural bioterrorism,” Quarles said.

Quarles encouraged residents who received the seeds to put them in an airtight bag immediately and contact state agriculture officials.

“We do not know what they are and we cannot risk any harm whatsoever to agricultural production in the United States,” Quarles said. “We have the safest, most abundant food supply system in the world and we need to keep it that way.”