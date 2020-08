BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County found themselves in the middle of a wild chase Tuesday night.

Officers in Cooper City had to tap into their roping skills after a bull got loose and started running up and down residential streets.

Police say one officer tried to use a rope to lasso the animal, but it didn’t work.

Authorities were eventually forced to call a professional for help.

It’s unclear who owns the bull or how it got loose.

No bull.