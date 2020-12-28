Florida city official involved in Christmas Eve fight

SARASOTA, Fla. – A city official in Florida was involved in a fight outside a bar on Christmas Eve, a newspaper reported Monday.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Sarasota Commissioner cwas attacked by multiple men after a verbal dispute.

The newspaper obtained smartphone video that shows the 52-year-old commissioner being placed in a headlock and punched several times. A photo later shows him lying on the sidewalk with his arms by his side.

In a written statement to police, Battie, said he was walking back into a restaurant when he saw his friend in an argument with one of the suspects. Battie said he removed his jacket before being struck by one of the men.

Battie told an officer that was all he remembered of the altercation. Police are still investigating.