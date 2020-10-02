74ºF

Suspects in custody after woman knocked unconscious during brawl in Daytona Beach

Brawl happened on Sept. 12

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Crime
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Suspects are in custody after a woman was knocked unconscious during a brawl in Daytona Beach on Sept. 12, according to Deputy Chief Jakari Young.

The brawl happened around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Seabreeze Boulevard and Grandview Avenue, according to police.

Police said a large fight broke out and the victim was trying to run away from it.

Investigators said the 48-year-old woman was hit in the head.

Officers said the woman had nothing to do with the fight.

Authorities said the victim was in town for her son’s wedding.

