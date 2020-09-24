Holiday lights display returning to Daytona International Speedway

The holiday season is right around the corner and we know Christmas lovers are ready for all things festive and this news will surely bring excitement.

The Daytona International Speedway announced Thursday it’s Magic of Lights drive-thru extravaganza would be returning for its fourth year.

The speedway will be decked out in lights and ready for family-friendly fun starting Nov. 13.

All of the lights can be enjoyed from the comforts of your vehicle through Jan. 2.

The light displays for 2020 include the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, 12 Days of Christmas, 200-foot Candy Cane Lane and Snowflake Forest, according to event officials.

If you don’t want to wait in the line to get in, you can purchase a “dash pass” to move you to the front of the line. It starts at $40 and goes up from there.

If one pass through the lights isn’t enough, there will be “double drive-thru” on Tuesday nights, excluding Dec. 22, where one ticket will be enough.

Advance tickets are on sale now at magicoflights.com/Daytona with a pre-sale price of $22 for cars and $40 for oversized vehicles.