Hacker sends bizarre tweets on Florida commission’s account

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities are trying to determine who hacked the Broward County Commission’s Twitter account early Thursday morning.

Several bizarre tweets went out Thursday morning, including one that said: “#BrowardCounts Sena de r imtrees rrrrtr seeds ssszrt.”

The now-deleted tweets appeared to be largely nonsensical combinations of letters and symbols, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

“Obviously someone has hacked into this Broward Gov’t account. We are looking into it,” the account tweeted at 9:13 a.m. Thursday after deleting the nonsensical tweets.

Public Information Manager Kimberly Maroe, who runs the account, told the newspaper she was the only person who had the account’s password. Maroe was alerted to the tweets around 9 a.m. and immediately reported it to Twitter and the county’s technology department, she said.

Maroe said she doesn't know what the tweets mean, or who accessed the account. She added that no sensitive information was accessed and she changed the account’s password.

“It was just nonsensical keyboard gibberish so I’m happy about that,” Maroe said. “It doesn’t make me feel good that someone can do that, but from what I understand, it’s not uncommon.”