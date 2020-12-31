How to navigate the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center which has offered coronavirus testing to tens of thousands of people for months is now also providing the county’s first large-scale vaccine site, causing confusion for some who arrive seeking either tests or the shots.

To help you navigate the testing site News 6 drove the route to the convention center and created a detailed map.

If you are headed to another vaccine site in Central Florida outside of the OCCC, this article lists all the current sites in the region.

Before heading to the convention center for the COVID-19 vaccine there are several things people must do.

1. As of Dec. 31, there are currently only three priority groups in Florida included in this round of COVID-19 vaccines: health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, as well as people 65 and older. Make sure you meet those qualifications before making an appointment.

2. You must have an appointment before arriving at the OCCC vaccine site. Anyone in Florida can register for this site. Visit OCFL.net/vaccine to begin that process.

Example of a vaccine appointment QR code. (WKMG 2020)

3. After creating an account the users will get a bar code confirming their account but individuals must still complete the process of selecting a date for both the first and second dose of the vaccine. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses. After you do that, you should receive a QR code in an email with the date and time of your appointment. It will look like the example above. Orange County has provided step-by-step instructions on how to register here.

4. With a screenshot or printed version of your QR code as well as a valid ID head to the OCCC vaccine site at 9400 Universal Boulevard no more than 20 minutes before your appointment time slot. People are asked to have a full tank of gas, as well as any food or water. Wait times may be longer than one hour.

Direction to the vaccine site line

Once arriving in the area of the convention center at 9400 Universal Boulevard you will follow signs leading along the route to the North Concourse. The vaccine site is close to the entrance of the OCCC.

News 6 drove the route to the site going west on the Beachline Expressway from I-4 to the International Drive exit. Take the International Drive exit going north then follow that all the way to Convention Way where you take a right going north but instead of going into the vaccine site you go all the way to Universal Boulevard going east and turn into the entrance for the vaccine line.

Watch the videos below for details navigating to the site:

Are there bathrooms while you wait?

Yes, according to the county, there are portalets and washing stations in the vaccine waiting line, as well as in the observation area after vaccinations are administered.

After you get your shot

There is an area where you can wait for about 15 minutes after getting the vaccine in case of any adverse symptoms.

