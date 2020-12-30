Some snowbirds and other Florida visitors can get the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are sits in a container as healthcare workers are inoculated, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even during a pandemic when travel is limited, countless people are visiting the Sunshine State, include those who migrate down here each winter to escape harsh weather elsewhere.

As COVID-19 vaccination sites pop up across the region, those snowbirds and other tourists have been asking whether they can visit those locations to get inoculated.

Officials said there’s no statewide residency requirement but since there’s been some confusion on the matter, News 6 contacted health departments across Central Florida to find out what the residency rules are at vaccination sites.

To sum up their answers, you don’t have to be a Florida resident but you do need to be a U.S. citizen, meaning Canadians and other foreign visitors won’t be eligible since the federal government is organizing the vaccination effort.

Read the responses below:

Brevard county

“Doesn’t matter if you’re in-county/out-of-county; in-state/out-of-state -- if you meet the criteria -- 65 and older or a healthcare worker who provides direct patient care but not associated with a hospital system -- you are eligible in Brevard County.”

Flagler County

“Residency is not a requirement.”

Lake County

Officials said you don’t have to be a Lake County resident to get the vaccine.

Marion County

“People receiving the vaccine are not required to be full-time Florida residents. If possible, however, we ask that they include their Florida address when they register to assist us with vaccine planning.”

Orange County

“Below are the requirements for an individual to receive the vaccination as amended by the State of Florida:

By appointment only, no walk-ups.

Must be 65+ years old.

Must present a valid ID.”

Osceola County

“Those receiving a vaccine through FDOH-Osceola do not have to be Florida residents.”

Polk County

No reply was given at the time of press.

Seminole County

“Snowbirds are eligible pending they will be here in 28 days for the second dose.”

Sumter County

“The State Emergency Management stated that as long as any citizen, regardless of their residency in the U.S., can receive the vaccine from any location offering it. The vaccines are being provided by the federal government, so access is provided to U.S. citizens. The Florida Department of Health indicated to our Emergency Management Director that they are sharing this guidance with the local health departments this afternoon.”

Volusia County

“There is no residency requirement.”