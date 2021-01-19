Watch live: Gov. DeSantis gives vaccine update in Brevard County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anyone hoping to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the Sunshine State must reside in Florida at least part time, according to state officials.

The requirement was discussed Tuesday morning during a call with emergency management officials throughout the state.

Previously, all Florida vaccine sites were open to anyone in the priority groups -- frontline health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and seniors age 65 and older -- regardless of state or county residency.

Beginning Wednesday, vaccine distributors will no longer be allowed to administer vaccines to people out of state without proof they live here, own a home or rent one in Florida. A driver’s license, utility bill or other form of proof must be shown before inoculation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also mentioned the residency requirement during a news conference in Cape Coral on Tuesday.

“You got to live here, you know, either full time or at least part time,” DeSantis said.

The change comes on the heels of another tweak in the state’s efforts to get Florida’s most vulnerable vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

After three weeks of chaos during Florida’s rollout of vaccines to its most vulnerable residents, Florida’s director of emergency management said on Jan. 14 a statewide appointment system for COVID vaccinations should be ready within weeks, however, an immediate timeline for that portal was not available.

[Register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida here]

Residents who are among the first priority groups should continue to check their local health department websites for information on appointments and where inoculations are occurring.

As the state receives more doses, more individuals will qualify among the first vaccine priority groups. Next up will be frontline workers, such as grocery store employees, teachers and police, according to DeSantis.

Floridians are asked to be patient as county health departments roll out vaccination plans for millions of residents who meet the age qualifications. The state is home to more than 4 million people 65 and older.

The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general population, including younger residents or non-frontline workers, until late spring.

So far, 1,031,795 people have been vaccinated in Florida, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, with more than 36,000 shots administered to those from out of state. The FDOH also reports that 93,258 people have received their second shot. However, 45,056 people are overdue for their second vaccination.

