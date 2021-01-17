The Weekly: Central Florida doctor talks COVID-19, vaccine distribution

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the vaccine has given us hope, the coronavirus continues to surge across the United States.

Cases and hospitalizations are spiking, and the country just had its deadliest week on record. As more people get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, other companies -- including Johnson and Johnson -- are hoping their versions will get FDA authorization soon.

Dr. Kenneth Alexander with Nemours Hospital joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the pandemic, vaccine distribution and what we know about a new variant of the virus.