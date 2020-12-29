Orange County senior describes COVID-19 vaccine process

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of vaccinations for Orange County seniors began Tuesday morning at the Orange County Convention Center.

“It’s relaxing to know that it’s finally here,” said Bill Young, who’s 75 years old.

Young and his wife, Irene, said they couldn’t be more relieved after Bill received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Irene said she has an appointment to get her shot on Thursday.

“They did a lot of checking to make sure the barcode was correct and your name and age were correct,” Young said.

Cars began rolling inside the North Concourse at the convention center just before 8 a.m.

Kent Donahue, spokesman for the Florida Department of Health Orange County, said the agency had 1,500 appointments booked for the day, and he expects it will be just as busy Wednesday.

He said appointments are required and only Orange County residents 65 and older are eligible.

“As you know, this is the Moderna (vaccine), so there’s a window of time for the first dose and the second dose. It’s a 28-day cycle. On that 29th day, they should automatically get that second appointment through the system itself,” Donahue explained.

Donahue said the site will be open for a half-day on Thursday, which is New Year’s Eve, and will be closed on Friday, New Year’s Day.

Residents can make an appointment by registering at https://www.patientportalfl.com/s/