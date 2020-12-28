Orange County rolls out plan to vaccinate 65+ residents at Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders revealed the plan to vaccinate older residents and keep the community informed on broader COVID-19 vaccination plans that include a website, app, text, email and community centers.

The Orange County Department of Health began administering shots to EMTs and paramedics at the Orange County Convention Center on Saturday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said beginning Tuesday, people 65 and older can begin getting their vaccines at the Orange County Convention Center between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Appointments will be required and only Orange County residents are eligible.

[RELATED: Here’s how you will know when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]

Residents can register at OCFL.net/vaccines where they can also sign up for email updates to learn more about vaccine distribution. Here is the direct link to register and this link has step-by-step registration instructions.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said people who make an appointment will receive text and email reminders and when it’s time to return for their second dose they will again receive reminders. Residents will make an appointment for their second dose once they receive the first dose.

The county will also provide updates via text if people text OCFLCOVID to 888777. Leaders are also working to train 311 operators to provide COVID-19 vaccine updates.

For those without smartphones or computers, community centers will also offer registration for the vaccine. In Orange County, the East Orange, Taft, Holden Heights and Center Hills community centers will have staff available to help people 65 and older register for vaccine appointments.

In Orlando, the Beardall Senior Center on Delaney Avenue and L. Claudia Allen Senior Center on Mable Butler Avenue will be available to help residents register, according to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

“Vaccine rollout will take some time and we know it’ll be several months before everyone has access,” Dyer said. “Wear your mask, help stop spread.

On Monday, neighboring Seminole County also began inoculating people over 65 years old. The vaccine site is located inside the Oviedo Mall and residents must also make appointments.

For more Central Florida county vaccine distribution plans, click here.