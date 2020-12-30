Orange County seniors wait hours to get COVID-19 vaccination on first day

Seniors who were eager to protect themselves against COVID-19 formed long lines snaked around Orange County Convention Center’s north concourse for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday.

“The process was fine, it took about three hours for me, but the consequences are certainly worth it,” Don Lavery said.

Individuals like Robert Ryner said caution brought him to the convention center on the first day people 65 or older could be vaccinated.

“It took about three hours, but we were open for if we had to wait for five or six, so we are fine,” Ryner said.

Kent Donahue with the Florida Department of Health said he is asking residents to be patient as they navigate the unprecedented rollout. He said the vaccination response on day one has been overwhelming, and that sign-up on the online portal is now closed indefinitely.

“In the last 24 hours we had 30,000 appts so we are closing it till further notice, we’ll let you know when it reopens,” Donahue said.

Ryner waited inside one of more than 300 cars to be inoculated with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. He said better signage along the road could help the process.

“It’s the first day so I know they are having hiccups,” Ryner said.

Donahue said signage confusion near the north concourse is being addressed.

“We reached out to our partners, Orange County government and the Orange County Convention Center, they are going to install digital signs to give more directional information, so they don’t have that confusion,” he said.

Some newly vaccinated said they are relieved they could leave with peace of mind.

Florida Department of Health officials said while appointments passed the 9 p.m. cut-off mark seniors who made appointments will be honored.