Florida tow driver facing murder charges after shooting

Michael Shane Denn II, 29, jailed in Polk County

Associated Press

MULBERRY, Fla. – A Florida tow truck driver is facing murder charges after police say he fatally shot a man who had come to retrieve his vehicle from a tow yard.

Polk County sheriff's deputies say Michael Shane Denn II, 29, was jailed Thursday without bail on a second-degree murder charge. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Investigators say Denn fatally shot Juan Barroso-Muriel, 35, who had gotten into a dispute with Denn's brother while waiting for his vehicle to be retrieved.

When Barroso-Muriel got his vehicle back, deputies say Marshall Denn, the tow driver's brother, began punching him through an open window.

Eventually, authorities say the two brothers confronted Barroso-Muriel, and that's when he allegedly drove at the two men, striking Marshall Denn with such force he went airborne into the tow yard.

Investigator say Barroso-Muriel got out of his vehicle and was shot with a handgun by Michael Denn. Barroso-Muriel later died at a hospital.

The Ledger in Lakeland reported that Marshall Denn was also hospitalized and was in stable condition.

