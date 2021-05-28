Clear icon
Florida

Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

Incident marks 11th panther death attributed to fatal collisions in 2021

Associated Press

Panther.
Panther. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 11th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 16 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2-year-old male panther were found Thursday in Collier County on a rural road north of Everglades City, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

