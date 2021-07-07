Recognize him? Florida police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a public bathroom

NAPLES, Fla. – The Naples Police Department is looking for a person who was caught on video setting off fireworks in a public restroom.

Police said the man or teen ignited the explosives at 12:32 a.m. Monday at Sea Gate Park.

Surveillance video shows the male going inside the park bathroom and at first propping the door open for a few moments before he allows it close while he’s still inside.

Less than 10 seconds later, he comes running out of the restroom and bolts out of view just before sparks are seen flying from underneath the bathroom door. The footage ends with smoke seeping out.

Police said the stunt damaged a urinal.

The suspected culprit was seen wearing a hoodie, shorts and sneakers in the video. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Naples Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 239-213-4822.

