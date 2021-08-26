Florida students accused of threatening to ‘terrorize’ school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two South Florida students are accused of making online threats to “terrorize” their high school, police said.

Police in Pembroke Pines said they received a tip on Monday about an online threat of a potential shooting at Charles W. Flanagan High School. Additional officers were deployed to the school, which is located in western Broward County.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested two students, ages 15 and 16, after discovering the threat on Instagram.

“A continued investigation led officers to uncovering an alarming social media post,” police said in a news release.

The teens face charges including a second-degree felony for making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism and a second-degree misdemeanor for knowingly causing the disruption of an educational institution.

Police said they take threats against school seroiously.

“These are severe offenses, and any individual who has committed such acts will be charged accordingly,” the news release said.