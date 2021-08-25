‘You don’t have right to take my sister’s life:’ Family seeks answer after woman killed in Union Park

‘You don’t have right to take my sister’s life:’ Orange County family seeks answer after woman killed in Union Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County family is looking for answers after a young woman was killed this past Monday.

News 6 spoke with the father’s side of the victim, 23-year old Alyzah Cruz.

The family said this has been hard for both sides of the family, but say they need answers as they make plans to lay their loved one to rest.

“You don’t have the right to take my sister’s life and walk away from it, it’s not fair,” Melanie Cruz said.

Cruz said she needs to get results to find out what happened to her sister.

Cruz was found dead Monday morning on Flowers Pointe Lane in Union Park.

According to deputies, Cruz was found unresponsive in a residence, but no other information has been released as deputies say the investigation is still early on.

Melanie said it hurts her daughter won’t be able to remember her aunt which is why she plays a voice note from Cruz to her daughter.

“Hey juicy TiTi loves you Juice, Juice,” can be heard in the voice note

Melanie Cruz shared her thoughts on the voicemail.

“And my daughter hears her voice and she is like TiTi, let me see it, but she is not there, she is not there to respond back to her you know,” Melanie Cruz said.

Alyzah Cruz just finished beauty school in Rhode Island and was set to attend her graduation next month.

The family says she had big plans and says although she is gone her memory remains.

“She was a bubbly person and her eyes would tell it all she would be the light of the party wherever we went and at family gatherings, we knew she was there we knew Alyzah as there,” Karina Martinez said.

Melanie Cruz said she is calling on anyone with information to speak up.

“I hope someone can help in any way possible, a small detail, anything that can lead to us finding closure,” Melanie said.

A candlelight vigil is set for this weekend.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help them get through these trying times.