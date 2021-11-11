Florida firefighter dies while working at crash scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A firefighter died early Thursday while working at the scene of a traffic crash in Jacksonville, officials said.

The crash scene involved “a difficult and prolonged extrication," according to a news release from the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Lifesaving efforts by rescue crews and hospital staff failed and the firefighter was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

“Please respect the privacy of his family during this extremely difficult time. Further details will follow after all family members have been notified,” the release said.

No additional details were available.