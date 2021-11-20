Gov. DeSantis appoints new Florida chief resilience officer

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Florida’s third chief resilience officer, a position aimed at tackling climate change that has been vacant for months.

The Republican governor announced Friday that Wesley Brooks would take over the resilience job first created in 2019 in a state highly vulnerable to sea level rise and other climate change impacts.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Brooks has worked since early 2020 as federal affairs director for the state Department of Environmental Protection. Before that, the Miami-Dade County native worked for GOP Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Reps. Brian Mast and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Florida's first resilience officer, Julia Nesheiwat, left after six months for a homeland security advisor job with former President Donald Trump's administration. Before she left, Nesheiwat said Florida lacked a coherent statewide strategy to deal with climate change.

DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein took over the post in a dual role after Nesheiwat left, but Valenstein resigned from government in May.

Brooks holds degrees in political science and biology from Duke University and earned a doctorate in ecological science from Rutgers University, according to the governor's office.

Other appointments announced Friday by DeSantis are: