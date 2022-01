LAND O' LAKES, Fla. – Sheriff’s officials say a woman apparently killed her two children and then herself in their home north of Tampa.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night that the incident happened at a home in Land O’ Lakes.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials did not say how old the children were.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that there was no threat to the public.

An investigation is continuing.