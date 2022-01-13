Man shot in drive-by at Barber Park Apartments in Orlando, neighbor says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and injured early Thursday in a drive-by at an Orlando apartment complex, according to his neighbor, who said she witnessed the shooting.
Orlando police are investigating the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. at the Barber Park Apartments off Lake Margaret Drive near Dixie Belle.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The witness told News 6 that she was sitting on her balcony when she saw her neighbor in the parking lot. She said a car drove up and someone opened fire, striking her neighbor.
“My neighbor got off his bike. A car came around and, ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ she said. “It was scary, so I told my roommate to call 911. He was trying to get up to walk upstairs.”
The victim’s condition is not known.
Police have not released any details about the shooting.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: We spoke to a witness who said it was her neighbor who got shot this morning in the parking lot of the Barber Park Apartments.— Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 13, 2022
We are still waiting to get more info from OPD.
Hear from the witness in our live report at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/HfKDNdK7HC