Man shot in drive-by at Barber Park Apartments in Orlando, neighbor says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and injured early Thursday in a drive-by at an Orlando apartment complex, according to his neighbor, who said she witnessed the shooting.

Orlando police are investigating the shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. at the Barber Park Apartments off Lake Margaret Drive near Dixie Belle.

The witness told News 6 that she was sitting on her balcony when she saw her neighbor in the parking lot. She said a car drove up and someone opened fire, striking her neighbor.

“My neighbor got off his bike. A car came around and, ‘Pop, pop, pop,’ she said. “It was scary, so I told my roommate to call 911. He was trying to get up to walk upstairs.”

The victim’s condition is not known.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.

