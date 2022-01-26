60º

BREAKING NEWS

Florida

2 Florida deputies injured in pursuit of reckless driver

Pursuit involved Broward deputies, Lauderhill police

Associated Press

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill
Police siren (Generic photo)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two South Florida sheriff’s deputies were injured during a chase involving a reckless driver, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s deputies were checking out a report of a reckless driver around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy, who was on foot, spotted the car and tried to get the driver to stop. However the driver hit the deputy, officals said in a statement.

Another deputy began pursuing the vehicle, resulting in a crash that involved “several vehicles," the statement said.

The driver who fled attempted to run, but he was caught by deputies and Lauderhill police officers.

Both deputies — the one who was initially hit by the car and the one who was involved in the car crash — were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The fleeing driver was also taken to the hospital, officials said.

An investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED STORIES