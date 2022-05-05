Florida deputy runs over beachgoer lying on sand

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – A sheriff deputy ran over a beachgoer who was lying on the sand in a Florida beach as he was trying to drive away to check on a 911 hangup call.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the call came as Deputy Todd Brien was on patrol at St. Pete Beach on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Brien got into his Chevrolet Tahoe sheriff’s vehicle and ran over a 23-year-old woman who was lying on her back, driving over her right side and mid to upper back area.

Ad

She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.