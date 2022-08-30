Netflix crew working Hollywood magic at Florida beach motel

Magic Beach Motel is getting some of that Hollywood Magic as Netflix crews turn their cameras on the iconic Vilano Beach location.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – There’s still no word on what the series will be, but a Netflix film crew is in Vilano Beach this week to start production on a project at the Magic Beach Motel, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

Filming will happen in the evening and overnight. Activity will be seen in the area through Thursday.

Vivian Browning Avenue will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday for large production vehicles to park.

Vilano Road between the Hampton Inn and Magic Beach will also be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be re-routed for access to Vilano Town Center and homes from Ferrol Road through Porpoise Point.

Hotel guests will be allowed to enter Magic Beach and the Hampton Inn. The crew has assured Vilano Beach Main Street that sound and filming will have minimal effect on hotel guests and residents.

Also of note, the filming and production teams said they have taken great care to protect the sea turtles and will make sure they are not affected by any overnight lighting.

With all the secrecy surrounding the production’s purpose, locals are speculating — and they have lots of ideas.

“I think murder mystery or something to do with clowns, like something scary,” Linda Keith said. “I think it’s spooky-looking. That’s what makes me think that.”

Don Keith said it’s the perfect spot for a trip to yesteryear.

“I mean look at it. It’s old school. So, if you’re going back in time, there you go,” he said.

It’s not the first time the landmark has gotten this kind of attention.

In the late ‘90s, it was featured on the show “Safe Harbor” starring Rue McClanahan, who you might recognize from “The Golden Girls.” No word yet on if any celebrities will be in town for the Netflix project.

The current Netflix feature is especially exciting for the motel.

Shawn LeNoble, the Vice President of Operations for the company that owns the Magic Beach, hopes this spotlight brings in more business.

“It’ll be nice for exposure, especially with this being an exterior shot with the sign in the background. I think it’ll only help us in the long run,” LeNoble said.

