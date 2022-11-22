Report: Man drinks bleach in Florida courtroom after jury finds him guilty

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man found guilty of armed robbery by a Florida jury drank a cup of bleach after the verdict was read, WPLG-TV reported.

The family of Jermaine Bell, who has been in custody for more than three years fighting the charges against him, says he drank a cup of bleach. It’s not known how Bell obtained the bleach.

WPLG-TV reported that Bell became so sick that he was removed from the courtroom on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. He’s expected to survive, the report stated.

Bell’s family wants answers after fearing they would lose him, WPLG-TV reported.

The incident is under investigation.