Florida politicians among 11 arrested, accused of trespassing near Florida Capitol during protest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Tallahassee police announced on Monday that 11 protestors had been arrested after they refused to leave city property following several requests.

Police said that protestors came out against Senate Bill 300, titled the “Heartbeat Protection Act,” which would set a six-week limit for abortions after pregnancy and provide pregnancy support services.

According to the police department, demonstrators protested peacefully in front of City Hall, which was located across from the Florida Capitol.

City officials had been working with protest organizers for more than a week, though due to the size of the crowd and protestors’ desire for overnight camping, demonstrators were told on Friday that the city would be unable to accommodate them, police said.

As such, upon the group’s arrival to City Hall on Monday, protestors were told they were allowed to use the property only during normal business hours, police added.

In a release, the department stated that protestors were given multiple warnings throughout the day and acknowledged they were required to leave the property by sundown.

While a majority of the crowd left as instructed, 11 members of the protest refused to leave after sunset and were thus arrested, the release shows.

Among those arrested included Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, and Lauren Book, the minority leader of the Florida Senate, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

“(Tallahassee Police Department) encourages individuals exercising their First Amendment right of peaceful assembly to do so in accordance with the law,” the release says. “TPD supports non-disruptive demonstrations and works diligently to protect and uphold the rights of citizens every day.”

Those arrested face charges of trespassing after warning. No information was provided on the identities of those arrested.

