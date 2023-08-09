86º
Join Insider

LIVE

Florida

‘I joked about burning house down:’ Florida couple finds iguana in toilet

Friend removes animal from Hollywood home

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Florida, Iguana, Strange Florida

No. Just, no.

A Florida couple got quite the shock last week upon their return from vacation.

The Hollywood duo found an iguana in their toilet on Friday.

“I mean, I joked about burning the house down, but the reality is, like, how are we getting this out?” the woman said. “Neither one of us do lizards.”

A friend came over and used a trash bag to pull the iguana out of the toilet. The reptile was then released away from the house.

Experts said it’s not unusual for iguanas to get inside homes, usually through open doors and windows or via rooftop pipes or even the sewer.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email