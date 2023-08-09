‘I joked about burning house down:’ Florida couple finds iguana in toilet

No. Just, no.

A Florida couple got quite the shock last week upon their return from vacation.

The Hollywood duo found an iguana in their toilet on Friday.

“I mean, I joked about burning the house down, but the reality is, like, how are we getting this out?” the woman said. “Neither one of us do lizards.”

A friend came over and used a trash bag to pull the iguana out of the toilet. The reptile was then released away from the house.

Experts said it’s not unusual for iguanas to get inside homes, usually through open doors and windows or via rooftop pipes or even the sewer.