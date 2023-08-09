86º
Florida mayor finds $1 million worth of cocaine while fishing

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor makes discovery on vacation in Florida Keys

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

It's quite the fish tale.

FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. – The mayor of Tampa has quite the fish tale to tell.

Mayor Jane Castor, who was recently vacationing with her family in the Florida Keys, reeled in 70 pounds of cocaine.

Castor said her family noticed something strange in the water.

“The closer we got -- and once I saw the rip in it -- you could see the tightly wrapped packages,” she said. “I was, like, ‘Oh, that’s definitely a bale of cocaine.’”

Castor said she alerted authorities, who fished the drugs out of the water.

In total, 25 bricks of cocaine, with a street value of over $1 million, were recovered.

